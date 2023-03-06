Funeral For A Friend to play Casually Dressed And Deep In Conversation in full on anniversary UK tour

Funeral For A Friend have announced a special run of UK dates to mark the 20th anniversary of their classic debut album.

On the 20 Years Casually Dressed tour, the Welsh rockers will play Casually Dressed And Deep In Conversation in full each night. They will be joined by Dashboard Confessional as special guests.

The trek is set to kick off on October 7 in Manchester. They'll then move on to Glasgow, Leeds, Birmingham, Norwich, and Cardiff, before finishing up on October 15 for a final show in London's Roundhouse.

Presale begins on March 8 at 10am, before general sale on March 10 at 10am. For those wanting to grab tickets in the pre-sale, make sure you're signed up to the Funeral For A Friend mailing list.

Casually Dressed And Deep In Conversation was released on October 13, 2003, via Atlantic Records to critical acclaim, debuting at number 12 on the UK charts, and featured the likes of Juneau, She Drove Me To Daytime Television, Bullet Theory, and Escape Artists Never Die. Production duties were helmed by Colin Richardson, with co-production by the band themselves. It would kickstart the band's journey towards appearing on the main stage at Reading and Leeds Festivals and even taking the stage on Top Of The Pops in years to come. Its influence can still be felt reverberating through British rock music even today.

It shortly received Gold certifications with 100,000 sales just one year after its release on 29 October 2004.

“It feels pretty surreal to be celebrating 20 years of Casually Dressed… already, but we’re looking forward to diving back into the record that changed everything for us, and to performing it front to back across the U.K. in October,” the band declare in a press statement.

Funeral For A Friend are also scheduled to make a series of festival appearances this summer, including at Nova Rock Festival, Greenfield Festival, Hurricane Festival and Southside Festival.

View the Casually Dressed tour dates below:

Oct 07: Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse, UK

Oct 08: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Oct 09: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

Oct 11: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Oct 13: Norwich UEA, UK

Oct 14: Cardiff International Arena, UK

Oct 15: London Roundhouse, UK