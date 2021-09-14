Frost*’s Day And Age 2022 UK tour is their biggest yet!

Frost* have announced they’ll be playing their first live dates in five years in April 2022. The Day And Age shows will be the band’s biggest UK headlining tour to date and will showcase their recently released new album.

Says bandleader Gem Godfrey, “It’s been five years since we last played live so as you can imagine we have a lot of pent up energy stored up. We can’t wait to get back out there, see our friends and give these new songs a right kicking through a proper PA."

Tickets go on sale on Friday September 17 at 10am BST.

Frost* recently returned with Day And Age, the band’s fourth record and first new studio album in five years. It features Jem Godfrey joined by John Mitchell and Nathan King, as well as three guest drummers: Kaz Rodriguez (Chaka Khan, Josh Groban), Darby Todd (The Darkness, Martin Barre) and Pat Mastelotto (King Crimson, Mister Mister). The album also features Harry Potter actor Jason Isaacs.

Frost* Day And Age 2022 UK Tour

April 19: Bath Komedia

April 20: Leeds City Varieties

April 22: Edinburgh Queen’s Hall

April 23: Wolverhampton KK’s Steel Mill

April 24: London Islington Assembly Hall