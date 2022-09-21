Frost* share new video for Skywards ahead of November tour

UK prog rockers Frost* have released a new video for Skywards, from the band's most recent album, last year's Day And Age, which you can watch below. It's ahead of the band's upcoming November tour dates, the first time the band will have performed live for over five years!

"It will have been five years and three days since we last played in the UK when we go onstage in Wolverhampton on November 27 so we figured we’d do something special," says Jem Godfrey. "To that end Craig Blundell has re-joined the band and we’ll be playing Milliontown, Black Light Machine, Hyperventilate and a few other classics from the repertoire to celebrate alongside a good chunk of the new album. It’s going to be a lot of fun."

The band had previously scheduled live dates for April this year but were forced to cancel when then drummer Darby Todd was unable to make the dates.

Frost* tour dates 2022:

Nov 27: Wolverhampton Steel Mill

Nov 28: Edinburgh Queens Hall

Nov 29: Leeds Brudanell Social Club

Nov 30: Bath Komedia

Dec 1: London Islington Assembly Hall

