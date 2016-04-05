Frost* release early Heartstrings live clip

Frost* have released live videos for their tracks Heartstrings and Black Light Machine.

The videos are taken from the band’s The Rockfield Files DVD, released in 2013 via Cube Records. The Heartstrings clip features an early version of the track which appears on upcoming album Falling Satellites, due on May 27,

Mainman Jem Godfrey says: “It’s a very early version of the song that we were trying out to see if it would work live. It’s interesting to see how much it’s evolved since this version.”

Frost* begin a UK tour on June 17 in Edinburgh.

Frost* Falling Satellites tracklist

First Day Numbers Towerblock Signs Lights Out Heartstrings Closer To The Sun The Raging Against The Dying Of The Light Blues Nice Day For It… Hypoventilate Last Day Lantern (bonus track) British Wintertime (bonus track)

Jun 17: Edinburgh Voodoo Rooms

Jun 18: Wath-Upon-Dearne Montgomery Hall

Jun 19: Bilston The Robin 2

Jul 23: Maidstone Ramblin’ Man Fair

Jul 29: Bristol Thekla

Jul 30: London O2 Islington Academy

Jul 31: Cambridge The Portland Arms