Frost* announce 3 UK summer shows

Frost* have announced they’ll play three shows across the UK next summer.

John Mitchell, Jem Godfrey, Nathan King and Craig Blundell have scheduled the dates in support of their as-yet-untitled third album, which is expected to be released in the second quarter of 2016. It’ll be the follow-up to 2008’s Experiments In Mass Appeal.

Godfrey says: “We’ve finally managed to make a new album which will be out next spring.

“It only seems fair to perform some of it in front of our long-suffering and eternally patient supporters beyond the enclave of the M25 in order to say thank you and catch up after such a long time. It’s going to be brilliant fun.”

Tickets are available, with the band expected to announce further dates in due course.

Frost UK tour

Jun 17: Edinburgh Voodoo Rooms

Jun 18: Wath-Upon-Dearne Montgomery Hall

Jun 19: Bilston The Robin 2