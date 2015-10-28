Kossoff guitar to sell at auction

Free icon Paul Kossoff’s guitar is to be sold at auction for the first time in December.

He played the sunburst 1959 Gibson Les Paul from 1970 until his death in 1976, and refused to be parted from it even after he broke its neck during a show.

It was later given to Beckett guitarist Arthur Ramm – who lent Kossoff his own instrument on the night the Gibson was broken.

Auctioneers Bonhams will sell it on December 10. Entertainment memorabilia specialist Natalie Downing says: “Kossoff is one of the generation of rock stars who lost their life to the excesses of the industry. His incredible musical talent continues to be recognised.

“Musical instruments with celebrity provenance can often reach a higher premium at auction, bolstered by fans and musicians keen to take home instruments that bore witness to some of rock and roll’s greatest moments.”

A guitar owned by John Lennon and lost for over 50 years is expected to sell for at least $600,000 at auction next month.