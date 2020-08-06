Frankie And The Witch Fingers release video for Sweet Freak

LA psych proggers Frankie And The Witch Fingers have released a new video for Sweet Freak. The song is taken from the band's upcoming album Monsters Eating People Eating Monsters... which will be released through the Greenway/TheReverberationAppreciationSociety label on October 2.

The accompanying video, shot by Spaghetti Jesus, pulls from a childhood love of science fiction and Kaiju films, a fascination for claymation, and a fear of the dark. SJ admits, “I was definitely aiming to make a short cosmic horror film that walked the line between camp and nightmare fuel."

Formed and incubated in Bloomington in Indiana, Frankie And The Witch Fingers are described as "architects of prog-infected psych epics that evoke a shift in reality". The band have supported artists as diverse as The Oh Sees, Cheap Trick and ZZ Top.

New album Monsters Eating People Eating Monsters... sees the arrival of LA Witch/Death Valley Girls bassist Nicki Pickle replace Alex Bull and join multi-instrumentalist Josh Menashe, songwriter Dylan Sizemore and drummer Shaughnessy Starr on the band's sixth album.

(Image credit: Frankie And The Witch Fingers)

Frankie And The Witch Fingers: Monsters Eating People Eating Monsters...

1. Activate

2. Reaper

3. Sweet Freak

4. Where's Your Reality?

5. Michaeldose

6. Can You Hear Me Now?

7. Simulator

8. Urge You

9. Cavehead

10: MEPEM...