Frank Carter announces UK tour

Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes have announced a UK and European tour in support of their debut album Blossom, due August 14 via International Death Cult.

Declaring the record a result of a turbulent 2014, the former Gallows frontman previewed the project in March with a stream of the lead single Fangs, and May’s release of The Rotten EP.

The Rattlesnakes delivered their debut live performance at London’s Sang Bleu in May before playing a run of shows in the UK last month.

The band will launch Blossom with a pair of acoustic sets at record stores in Kingston and St. Albans before playing an official album release show at London’s Borderline on August 18 and appearances at the Reading and Leeds festivals.

Carter will introduce the album at two European festivals in August and a series of shows in Germany in September before launching a proper UK run.

Carter says: “If you are a member of the Rattlesnakes mailing list then you can get access to pre-sale tickets from 9am on Wednesday! If you aren’t on the mailing list then tickets will be on general sale from Friday at 9am.

“Let’s just take a minute to remind ourselves that the last show we had tickets for sold out in three hours. And our first tour sold out half the shows with only three songs. Don’t be a sucker – get a ticket for this tour or be forever disappointed. You have been warned.”

He adds: “Things are getting exciting now – and I haven’t even mentioned support acts yet.”

Blossom is available to pre-order from the band’s website.

Aug 16: Kingston Banquet Records – 12.00pm (acoustic), UK Aug 16: St. Albans Empire Records – 6.00pm (acoustic), UK Aug 17: Nottingham Rough Trade, UK Aug 18: London Borderline (Album release show), UK Aug 19: London Rough Trade East, UK Aug 21: Pukkelpop Festival, Belgium Aug 22: Open Air Gampel, Switzerland Aug 28: Leeds Festival, UK Aug 30: Reading Festival, UK Sep 21: Cologne MTC, Germany Sep 22: Munich Backstage Club, Germany Sep 23: Dresden Chemiefabrik, Germany Sep 24: Berlin Cassiopeia, Germany Sep 25: Hamburg Reeperbahn Festival, Germany Oct 17: Brighton Patterns, UK Oct 18: London Vans Warped Tour, UK Oct 20: Birmingham Rainbow Courtyard, UK Oct 21: Sheffield Leadmill, UK Oct 22: Newcastle Cluny, UK Oct 23: Glasgow Cathouse, UK Oct 24: Manchester Star & Garter, UK Oct 27: Norwich Owl Sanctuary, UK Oct 28: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach, UK