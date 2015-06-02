Rattlesnakes debut the result of 'turbulent year'

Frank Carter says his debut album with the Rattlesnakes came about after one of “the hardest, most turbulent years” of his life.

The band release Blossom on August 14 via International Death Cult. In March, they streamed debut single Fangs, which is one of the 10 tracks on the album.

Former Gallows frontman Carter says: “I had one of the hardest, most turbulent years of my life in 2014. I wrote it all down, a line here, a paragraph there and soon I had a book full of suffering and questions. In the winter I decided I needed an outlet to help me take these lyrics and do with them what I do best. Perform.

“I acquired the help of my close friend Dean Richardson to help me translate these lyrics into music and from there we built them into the songs you hear today.”

The pair went to Broadfields Studio where Thomas Mitchener played bass and produced the songs. Memby Jago was on the drumstool and everything apart from vocals was recorded live in one take.

Carter adds: “The vocals were mostly one take with the odd line added in when I forgot a line or couldn’t breathe. We added minimal overdubs to keep the sound as raw and intentional as possible.

“The product of our sweat and blood is Blossom. A 10-track record that I believe is my best work, both lyrically and musically.”

The album is available to pre-order in a range of bundles at the band’s website. Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes are currently on a UK tour. They’ll also play at Reading and Leeds festivals.

BLOSSOM TRACKLIST

Juggernaut 2. Trouble 3. Fangs 4. Devil Inside Me 5. Paradise 6. Loss 7. Beautiful Death 8. Rotten Blossom 9. Primary Explosive 10. I Hate You

FRANK CARTER AND THE RATTLESNAKES UK TOUR 2015

Jun 02: Nottingham Bodega

Jun 03: Leeds The Key Club

Jun 04: Glasgow Ivory Blacks

Jun 05: Carlisle Brickyard

Jun 06: Manchester Star And Garter

Jun 07: Birmingham The Rainbow

Jun 08: Bristol The Fleece

Jun 09: St Albans The Horn

Jun 10: Southampton Joiners

Jun 11: Brighton Stickey Mike’s

Jun 12: London The Victoria