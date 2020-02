Former Gallows frontman Frank Carter has unveiled his latest band.

Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes will premier their first song – Fangs – on Sunday’s Rock Show on BBC Radio 1, which starts at 7pm.

The vocalist – who quit Gallows in 2011 after they “hit a crossroads in their writing process” – announced the news on his Instagram account, with a short video showing the Rattlesnakes at work in their studio.

Carter also fronts Pure Love, who released their debut album Anthems in 2013.