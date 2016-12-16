Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes to issue Modern Ruin early

Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes will release their second album Modern Ruin a week earlier than planned – so they can tour Europe with Biffy Clyro.

The record will now hit shelves on January 20 to avoid clashing with their schedule – and the band will play a run of in-store shows in the UK to support its launch. Dates and locations can be viewed below.

Frontman Carter says: “Due to the fact we were offered the Biffy Clyro European tour and it clashes with the planned release of our album, we have decided to move our release date one week earlier.

“You will all receive your pre-orders one week earlier than planned and this way we are able to play a few shows in the UK for release week so that we can meet as many of you as possible and sign your records and play you some new songs and hopefully warm up the cold January days!

“If anyone is upset by this news then they should probably have a day off.”

The band previously issued Lullaby and Snake Eyes from the follow-up to last year’s debut Blossom.

They’ve also scheduled a headline tour in the UK and Ireland to promote the release in March 2017.

Jan 25: Barcelona St Jordi Club, Spain (With Biffy Clyro)

Jan 26: Madrid Barclaycard Center, Spain (With Biffy Clyro)

Jan 27: Lisbonn Coliseum, Portugal (With Biffy Clyro)

Jan 29: Toulouse Le Bikini, France (With Biffy Clyro)

Jan 30: Paris Olympia, France (With Biffy Clyro)

Jan 31: Lyon Radiant France (With Biffy Clyro)

Feb 01: Geneva Usine, Switzerland (headline show)

Feb 02: Milan Fabrique, Italy (With Biffy Clyro)

Feb 05: Bologna Kindergarten, Italy (headline show)

Feb 06: Rome Atlantico, Italy (With Biffy Clyro)

Feb 07: Padova Gran Teatro Geox, Italy (With Biffy Clyro)

Feb 08: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France (headline show)

Feb 09: Hasselt Mod, Belgium (headline show)

Mar 16: Norwich The Waterfront, UK (headline show)

Mar 17: Manchester Academy 2, UK (headline show)

Mar 18: Newcastle Riverside, UK (headline show)

Mar 19: Glasgow St. Lukes, UK (headline show)

Mar 21: Belfast Oh Yeah Music Centre, UK (headline show)

Mar 22: Dublin Academy 2, Ireland (headline show)

Mar 24: Leeds Stylus, UK (headline show)

Mar 25: Birmingham Asylum, UK (headline show)

Mar 26: Cardiff Globe, UK (headline show)

Mar 27: Exeter Phoenix, UK (headline show)

Mar 29: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms, UK (headline show)

Mar 30: London Koko, UK (headline show)

Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes UK in-store shows 2017

Jan 12: Kingston New Slang at The Hipperdrome with Banquet Records

Jan 18: Nottingham Rough Trade East

Jan 19: London Rough Trade East

Jan 22: Watford LP Cafe – 3pm

Jan 22: St ALbans Empire Records – 6pm

Modern Ruin artwork

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes Modern Ruin tracklist

Bluebelle Lullaby Snake Eyes Vampires Wild Flowers Acid Veins God Is My Friend Jackals Thunder Real Life Modern Ruin Neon Rust

