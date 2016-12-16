ISIS (the band) fan has PayPal account suspended over t-shirt

A fan of defunct Boston metal group ISIS has had his PayPal account suspended in an apparent mix-up over his purchase of a t-shirt.

Jimmy Cianfrogna from Florida bought an ISIS (the band) t-shirt online and paid using his PayPal account. But PayPal’s systems seemingly flagged up the purchase, assuming it was linked to the so-called ISIS terror group.

Cianfrogna says: “My PayPal wouldn’t have been suspended had I bought an Old Man gloom shirt.”

He has posted a copy of a letter sent to him by PayPal to his Facebook page. The letter reads: “PayPal’s Compliance Department has reviewed your account and identified activity that may be in violation of United States regulations administered by the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).”

PayPal goes on to ask Cianfrogna to provide a “detailed explanation” for his reason for buying the ISIS t-shirt and warns him his account will continue to be suspended until he complies.

PayPal are yet to respond to TeamRock’s request for a statement.

ISIS formed in 1997 and split in 2010. They later had to change their name on Facebook to ISIS (the band) to avoid confusion with the terror group.

Isis: Celestial