Carducci, Ghost Community, Barock Project in UK tour

Franck Carducci, Ghost Community and Barock Project will team up for three shows in September.

The appearances follow Carducci and Barock Project’s show with Mexican prog veterans Cast in London on September 11.

Ghost Community were formed last year by Riversea’s Marc Atkinson (since replaced by John Paul Vaughan), Simon Rogers (Also Eden), Matthew Cohen (The Reasoning), Moray Macdonald (Godsticks, Crimson Sky) and Jake Bradford-Sharp (The Reasoning, Echochain).

Cohen says: “Recording of our debut album begins in June, with a planned release in October – so this will be an exclusive opportunity to hear our music before anyone else.

“We promise to deliver an exciting, dynamic, fun-packed, rocking show. Given our gig companions, this bill is not to be missed.”

Carducci released his second album Torn Apart in January, with guest appearances by Steve Hackett. He describes the follow-up to to Oddity as “A bit dark, very intense and personal.”

Italian symphonic outfit Barock Project will release their album Skyline next month, following a successful crowdfunding campaign.

The three shows are presented by The Merch Desk and sponsored by Prog. Tickets are on sale via the venues and www.themerchdesk.com.

Sep 10: Southampton Talking Heads

Sep 12: Maltby Wesley Centre

Sep 13: Leamington Spa Zephyr Lounge