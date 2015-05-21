Cast play London with Carducci, Barock Project

Mexican prog veterans Cast will perform a London show with guests Franck Carducci and Barock Project, in an event sponsored by Prog.

Cast headline the concert at Boston Music Room, Tufnell Park, on September 11. Their visit is part of a European tour in support of last year’s album Arsis.

It’s one of four UK shows for Carducci that month, while Italian symphonic proggers Barock Project recently completed a successful crowdfunding campaign for upcoming album Skyline. It’s released next month and available to pre-order now.

Tickets for the three-band show will be on sale via Ticketweb and promotors The Merch Desk.