Franck Carducci Announces Live UK Dates

Entertaining French multi-instrumentalist Franck Carducci will return to the UK in July for a short run of live dates, including an appearance at the Cambridge Rock Festival.

Support will come from former Enid man Joe Payne and George Wilding, while Carducci’s band mate Mary Reynaud will open proceedings with a short acoustic set.

Carducci, one of the highlights at last year’s Summer’s End Festival, says “The band and I are delighted to be back in the UK for the 1st time since our Summer’s End 2017 participation and we’re very much looking forward to playing at Cambridge Rock Festival, I’m sure we’ll have a blast there! Before that we’ll be hitting familiar stages for a few warm-up shows in the UK. Being a big fan of The Enid and Joe Payne, I’m totally thrilled that he agreed to join us on a couple of these shows. I expect we’re gonna have a lot of fun!”

The band will play:

Southampton Talking Heads - July 26 (support from Joe Payne)

Leicester The Firebug - 27 (suppoprt from Joe Payne)

Swindon The Vic - 28 (support from George Wilding)

Cambridge Rock Festival - 29

Tickets are currently available from the venues.