Franck Carducci and the Fantastic Squad release new tour trailer

Franck Carducci and the Fantastic Squad have released anew tour trailer for an extensive run of summer dates through the UK and Europe, which you can watch below.
"The Fantastic Squad and myself would like to wish you all a wonderful summer of '22," says Carducci. "We hope to see you all on the road soon!"
Franck Carducci and the Fantastic Squad summer '22 tour dates:
Jun 10: FRA Lyon La Vache Rouge
Jun 15: UK London The Black Heart
Jun 16: UK Edinburgh The Caves
Jun 17: UK Inverness Tooth And Claw
Jun 18: UK Cambridge Rock Festival
Jun 21: FRA Saint-Étienne Place Jean Jaurès
Jul 1: FRA Courchevel, Festival Punta-Bagna
Jul 2: FRA Val d'Oingt Festival Buis n’ Pop
Jul 6: FRA Royan Parc de la Mairie
Jul 9: FRA Magny-Cours Weekend Américain
Jul 16: FRA Sacquenay (Dijon) Le Poney Fringant
Aug 18: FRA Cavalaire Rendez-Vous de l’Été
Aug 19: FRA Marseille Le Cherrydon
Sep 8: FRA Nancy Chez Paulette
Sep 9: BEL La Louvière Le Stock
Sep 10: NED Zoetermeer De Boerderij
Sep 16: Valence, Le Point Commun
Sep 17: SWI Genève Festival Rock d’Arare