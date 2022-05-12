Franck Carducci and the Fantastic Squad release new tour trailer

Franck Carducci and the Fantastic Squad have released anew tour trailer for an extensive run of summer dates through the UK and Europe, which you can watch below.

"The Fantastic Squad and myself would like to wish you all a wonderful summer of '22," says Carducci. "We hope to see you all on the road soon!"

Franck Carducci and the Fantastic Squad summer '22 tour dates:

Jun 10: FRA Lyon La Vache Rouge

Jun 15: UK London The Black Heart

Jun 16: UK Edinburgh The Caves

Jun 17: UK Inverness Tooth And Claw

Jun 18: UK Cambridge Rock Festival

Jun 21: FRA Saint-Étienne Place Jean Jaurès

Jul 1: FRA Courchevel, Festival Punta-Bagna

Jul 2: FRA Val d'Oingt Festival Buis n’ Pop

Jul 6: FRA Royan Parc de la Mairie

Jul 9: FRA Magny-Cours Weekend Américain

Jul 16: FRA Sacquenay (Dijon) Le Poney Fringant

Aug 18: FRA Cavalaire Rendez-Vous de l’Été

Aug 19: FRA Marseille Le Cherrydon

Sep 8: FRA Nancy Chez Paulette

Sep 9: BEL La Louvière Le Stock

Sep 10: NED Zoetermeer De Boerderij

Sep 16: Valence, Le Point Commun

Sep 17: SWI Genève Festival Rock d’Arare



Get tickets.