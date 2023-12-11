Franck Carducci & The Fantastic Squad announce Spring UK live dates

French prog rock outfit Franck Carducci and the Fantastic Squad have announced a run of UK live dates for February and March. It's the second leg of the band's Extravaganza Tour and includes an appearance at next year's Fusion Festival.

"We cannot wait to be back to play for our wonderful British fans," says Carducci. "This will be our 11th UK tour, and it's always a delight to perform there, this time with two very special highlights: our return at Fusion Festival that we love so much, and our premiere at the legendary Cavern Club in Liverpool that will be something very special given the history of the venue, and besides, Liverpool holds the record of the loudest crowd in our books! Looking forward to seeing you all in March."

Franck Carducci And The Fantastic Squad Extravaganza Tour dates:

Fe 28: London The Bedford

Feb 29: Swindon The Victoria

Mar 1: Port Talbot Seaside Social & Labour Club

Mar 2: Stourport Fusion Festival

Mar 3: Southampton The 1865

Mar 6: Leicester The Musician

Mar 7: Liverpool Cavern Club Lounge

Mar 8: Glasgow Ivory Blacks

Mar 9: Newcastle Innisfree Sports & Social Club

Mar 10: Oundle Queen Victoria Hall

