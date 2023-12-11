Franck Carducci & The Fantastic Squad announce Spring UK live dates

French prog rock outfit Franck Carducci and the Fantastic Squad have announced a run of UK live dates for February and March. It's the second leg of the band's Extravaganza Tour and includes an appearance at next year's Fusion Festival.
"We cannot wait to be back to play for our wonderful British fans," says Carducci. "This will be our 11th UK tour, and it's always a delight to perform there, this time with two very special highlights: our return at Fusion Festival that we love so much, and our premiere at the legendary Cavern Club in Liverpool that will be something very special given the history of the venue, and besides, Liverpool holds the record of the loudest crowd in our books! Looking forward to seeing you all in March."
Franck Carducci And The Fantastic Squad Extravaganza Tour dates:
Fe 28: London The Bedford
Feb 29: Swindon The Victoria
Mar 1: Port Talbot Seaside Social & Labour Club
Mar 2: Stourport Fusion Festival
Mar 3: Southampton The 1865
Mar 6: Leicester The Musician
Mar 7: Liverpool Cavern Club Lounge
Mar 8: Glasgow Ivory Blacks
Mar 9: Newcastle Innisfree Sports & Social Club
Mar 10: Oundle Queen Victoria Hall