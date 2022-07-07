Francis Dunnery's It Bites announce UK dates

Francis Dunnery has announced a short run of UK dates for his version of It Bites for January 2023.

"We will be playing the best of It Bites from the first three albums," says Dunnery. "It’s prog, prog and more prog! Great music, great musicians and a whole lotta fun. What more could any self respecting prog fan hope for? (apart from a girlfriend)"

Dunnery's It Bites feature Maschine/Tangent guitarist Luke Machin, Tiger Moth Tales/Camel's Peter Jones on keyboards, Bjorn Fryklund on drums, Paul Brown on bass and multi-instrumentalist Quint Starkie.

Francis Dunnery's It Bites UK dates:

Jan 19: Glasgow St. Lukes

Jan 20: Wolverhampton KK's Steel Mills

Jan 21: Manchester Club Academy

Jan 22: London Bush Hall

Get tickets.