Francis Dunnery's It Bites announce new live release on Blu-ray and CD

Francis Dunnery's new-look It Bites have announced that they will release a new live release, Live From The Black Country, on Blu-ray and CD through Tigermoth Records on October 6. You can watch a video trailer below.

It's the very first release from the band who alongside Dunnery feature Maschine/Cyan guitarist Luke Machin, Camel/Tiger Moth Tales's Peter Jones, drummer Bjorn Fryklund, bassist Paul Brown and Quint Starkie on triggers and backing vocals.

The two-hour show, which features material from the first three It Bites albums, was recorded last January at KK Steel Mill, Wolverhampton, on the band’s latest tour.

"It was my guitar hero Steve Hackett who changed my mind about continuing It Bites," Dunnery explains. "After emphatically singing Dancing With The Moonlit Knight on Steve’s brilliant Genesis Revisited 2 project, I was utterly excited beyond belief when he agreed to return the favour and play a gig for me at the infamous Charlie and Kathleen Dunnery Children’s Fund music festival in my home town in Cumbria. I asked him outright why he continues to play old Genesis music and he said “I always thought the music to be very special and I wanted it to continue so that people could still get to enjoy it”. After receiving a million emails and messages both in person and online about continuing It Bites I decided to give it my best shot and get those old songs spruced up and ready for the general public.

"This new recording is about as close as you will get to the original band and the original live shows. We went deep into detail to recreate these wonderful old tunes and my band left no stone unturned in our commitment to getting it right. What we have here is probably the best sonically sounding version of these songs that are out there, the best picture quality and the most complete versions of the songs ever played live. We also have a bunch of songs that haven’t been released on any live format before this time."

It Bites fans will be delighted to hear that the band are now working on a new studio album.

"With a new studio album about to be recorded in December," Dunnery confirms. "I believe this is a fantastic representation of the band and the 2023 live show that we all worked so hard to achieve."

You can view the new release artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order Live From The Black Country.

(Image credit: Tigermoth)

Francis Dunnery's It Bites: Live From The Black Country

1. All In Red

2. Positively Animal

3. Yellow Christian

4. Sister Sarah

5. Plastic Dreamer

6. Underneath Your Pillow

7. Old Man And The Angel

8. Charlie

9. Hunting The Whale

10. Turn Me Loose

11. Leaving Without You

12. People of America

13. Screaming On The Beaches

14. Kiss Like Judas

15. Still Too Young to Remember

16. Once Around The World