Framing Hanley confirm return to UK

Framing Hanley, who just released second album The Sum Of Who We Are, have confirmed a UK tour that kicks off in October.

And frontman Kenneth Nixon has admitted their return is “long overdue” after their previous visit was cut short due to touring mates The Blackout experiencing heath issues.

Nixon says: “The reception for our band in the UK is second to none. Any time we leave there to go home we’re already talking about the next chance to go back.

Framing Hanley: “If it wasn’t for our fans we wouldn’t exist”

“We’ve been in the studio for two and a half years workin on The Sum Of Who We Are, and the reward is being able to play these songs live. If you come to any of our shows you can expect an energy in the room unlike any previous Framing Hanley shows. We’re ready – are you?”

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (Wednesday, May 14).

Oct 24: Belfast Oh Yeah

Oct 25: Dublin Academy 2

Oct 27: Leeds Cockpit

Oct 29: Glasgow King Tuts

Oct 30: Manchester Roadhouse

Oct 31: Birmingham O2 Academy 3

Nov 02: Newcastle O2 Academy 2

Nov 03: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

Nov 05: London Camden Barfly

Nov 06: Brighton Bermuda