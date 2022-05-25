Bullet For My Valentine announce 2023 UK tour with Jinjer and Atreyu

Bullet For My Valentine will be hitting the road next year alongside Jinjer and Atreyu

Bullet For My Valentine 2021
(Image credit: Jake Owens)

Bullet For My Valentine have announced a 2023 UK tour.

Joining the Welsh metal heavyweights on the road as special guests will be Jinjer and Atreyu.

The trek is scheduled to kick off on February 27 in Cambridge, and will continue on to Bristol, Newcastle, Liverpool, Glasgow, Leeds, Birmingham, Southampton and Swansea, before wrapping up on March 11 in London. 

Taking to social media to share the news, Matt Tuck's band wrote: “UK! We’re coming back for more. These shows are going to be carnage. Be there!”

The band will be releasing a deluxe edition of their 2021 self-titled album on July 8 via Spinefarm/Search And Destroy. Last month, they also released a new single, Omen.

Fan club and promoter presale tickets go on sale today (May 25) at 10am, and general tickets go on sale this Friday (May 27). 

In other news, BFMV will be playing at Bring Me The Horizon‘s four-day festival in Malta this weekend. The event will take place from May 26 until May 30, and also features appearances from Spiritbox, Nova Twins, Static Dress and more.

Find tour dates below:

Feb 27: Cambridge Corn Exchange
Feb 28: Bristol O2 Academy Bristol
Mar 01: Liverpool Mountford Hall
Mar 03: Newcastle Upon Tyne O2 City Hall
Mar 04: Glasgow Barrowland
Mar 06: Leeds O2 Academy Leeds
Mar 07: Birmingham O2 Academy Birmingham
Mar 08: Southampton O2 Guildhall
Mar 10: Swansea Arena
Mar 11: London Roundhouse

