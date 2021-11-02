Tremonti line up 2022 UK/Europe tour, with Bad Wolves in support

Tremonti are returning to the UK and Europe in early 2022 to promote their fifth album, Marching In Time.

Mark Tremonti’s riff-heavy band will kick off the comprehensive trek at Bristol’s O2 Academy on January 15, and remain in Europe through to February 11, when the tour will draw to a close with a show at Prague’s Akropolis venue.



“We’ve been sidelined for way too long,” Alter Bridge’s guitarist recently told Guitar.com. “We’ve been eager as hell to get out on the road. The only downside is that we’re all kind of trapped in a bubble. We can’t really do anything other than soundcheck and the show. We’re pretty much stuck on our bus or in a hotel room. Touring life is somewhat isolated at the moment. Everybody has to be smart… But once the first song starts, man, it feels like the old days. Once the music is flowing, it seems like everything is back to normal.”



The band will be joined by Bad Wolves on all dates.

The tour will call at:

Jan 15: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Jan 16: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

Jan 17: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Jan 19: Glasgow SWG, UK

Jan 21: Belfast Limelight 1, UK

Jan 22: Dublin Academy, IRE

Jan 24 Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Jan 25: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, UK

Jan 27: Antwerp Trix, BEL

Jan 28: Cologne Kantine, GER

Jan 30: Vienna Szene, AUT

Feb 01: Zurich Komplex, SWI

Feb 02: Bern Bierhuebli, SWI

Feb 03: Milan Alcatraz, ITA

Feb 05: Zoetermeer Boerderij, HOL

Feb 06: Zwolle Hedon, HOL

Feb 09: Stuttgart LKA, GER

Feb 10: Berlin Columbia Theatre, GER

Feb 11: Prague Akropolis, CZE

Tremonti’s Marching In Time album is out now on Napalm Records.

