Fresh from a triumphant set at this year's Download Festival, The Struts have announced a return to UK shores. The Grand Union Tour finds the Derby quartet playing a series of co-headline shows with alternative rocker Barns Courtney.

“We are really looking forward to getting back out and bringing our best show to date alongside our long-term friend and partner in rock, Barns Courtney," says Struts frontman Luke Spiller. "It truly is going to be the hottest ticket in town."

The UK dates begin on September 28 at the O2 Academy in Leeds, and climax with a show at London's Roundhouse on October 6. The band then head to mainline Europe for 11 more shows, beginning at La Madeleine in Brussels, Belgium on October 8 and wrapping up on October 21 at Fabrique in Milan, Italy.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am. The Struts and Barns Courtney will also embark on a lengthy run of North American shows next month. Full dates below.

Jul 23: Houston House of Blues, TX+

Jul 24: Austin Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater, TX+

Jul 26: Nashville Marathon Music Works, TN+

Jul 27: St. Louis The Factory at The District, MO+

Jul 28: Cincinnati The Andrew J Brady Music Center, OH+

Jul 30: Dewey Beach Bottle & Cork, DE+

Aug 01: Washington The Anthem, DC+

Aug 02: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA+

Aug 03: Asbury Park The Stone Pony Summer Stage, NJ+

Aug 04: Boston House of Blues Boston, MA+

Aug 06: Portland State Theatre, ME

Aug 07: New Haven College Street Music Hall, CT+

Aug 09: Detroit Royal Oak Music Theatre+, MI+

Aug 11: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA+

Aug 13: Milwaukee The Rave, WI+

Aug 14: Columbus Kemba Live! Indoor Pavilion, OH+

Aug 16: Indianapolis Rock the Ruins at Holliday Park, IN+

Aug 17: Chicago Riviera Theater, IL+

Aug 18: Minneapolis The Fillmore Minneapolis, MN+

Aug 20: Denver Mission Ballroom, CO+

Aug 21: Salt Lake City The Complex – Rockwell, UT+

Aug 23: Portland Roseland Theater, OR+

Aug 24: Seattle Showbox Sodo, WA+

Aug 25: Vancouver The Orpheum, BC, Canada+

Aug 27: Reno Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino, NV+

Aug 28: Oakland Fox Theatre, CA+

Aug 30: Tempe Marquee Theatre, AZ+

Aug 31: Anaheim House of Blues Anaheim, CA

Sep 28: Leeds O2 Academy, UK+

Sep 29: Nottingham Rock City, UK+

Oct 01: Manchester Albert Hall, UK+

Oct 02: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK+

Oct 04: Newcastle NX, UK+

Oct 05: Bristol SWX, UK+

Oct 06: London Roundhouse, UK+

Oct 08: Brussels La Madeleine, Belgium+

Oct 09: Tilburg 013, Netherlands+

Oct 10: Cologne Carlswerk Victoria, Germany+

Oct 12: Paris Bataclan, France+

Oct 13: Hamburg Docks, Germany+

Oct 15: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark+

Oct 16: Berlin Huxleys, Germany+

Oct 17: Warsaw Progresja, Poland+

Oct 19: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic+

Oct 20: Zurich Komplex 457, Switzerland+

Oct 21: Milan Fabrique, Italy+

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

+ with Barns Courtney