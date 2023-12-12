Five Finger Death Punch announce Europe and UK tour for summer '24

US metal heavyweights Five Finger Death Punch have announced a European and UK tour for spring/summer 2024.
The five-piece will kick things off in London on May 23 with a headline show at Wembley Arena, before cruising through mainland Europe for festival appearances, headline shows and support shows with Metallica. Ice Nine Kills will support at the band's headline gigs.
The Las Vegas quintet will play:
Five Finger Death Punch European and UK tour dates 2024
May 23: London OVO Arena, UK
May 26: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany *
May 28: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland
May 29: Milan Idays Festival, Italy
May 31: Metalfest Open Air Plzen, Czech Republic
Jun 01: Vienna, Racino Rocks, Austria *
Jun 03: Hannover, ZAG Arena, Germany
Jun 05: Solvesborg, Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden
Jun 06: Trondheim, Trondheim Rocks, Norway
Jun 09: Helsinki, Olympic Stadium, Finland *
Jun 11: Tallin, Unibet Arena, Estonia
Jun 13: Kaunas, Zalgiris Arena, Lithuania
Jun 16: Copenhagen, Parken Stadium, Denmark *
Jun 18: Frankfurt, Festhalle, Germany
Jun 19: Amsterdam, AFAS Live, Holland
Jun 21: Dessel, Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium
Jun 23: Ferropolis, Full Force Festival, Germany
Jun 25: Oberhausen, Rudolf Weber-Arena, Germany
Jun 26: Esch-Sur-Alzette, Rockhal, Luxembourg
Jun 29: Zilina, Topfest, Slovakia
July 04: Bucharest, Metalhead Festival – 20 years LIVE, Romania
Jul 07: Warsaw, PGE Narodowy, Poland *
Jul 09: Budapest, Barba Negra, Hungary
Jul 14: Madrid, Estadio Civitas Metropolitano, Spain *
* supporting Metallica
Five Finger Death Punch are marking the 10th anniversary of The Wrong Side Of Heaven And The Righteous Side Of Hell, Volume 1 & Volume 2 by releasing a limited-edition vinyl six LP box set, as well as a digital version of the box set, on December 1.