Five Finger Death Punch announce Europe and UK tour for summer '24

US metal heavyweights Five Finger Death Punch have announced a European and UK tour for spring/summer 2024.



The five-piece will kick things off in London on May 23 with a headline show at Wembley Arena, before cruising through mainland Europe for festival appearances, headline shows and support shows with Metallica. Ice Nine Kills will support at the band's headline gigs.

The Las Vegas quintet will play:

May 23: London OVO Arena, UK

May 26: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany *

May 28: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

May 29: Milan Idays Festival, Italy

May 31: Metalfest Open Air Plzen, Czech Republic

Jun 01: Vienna, Racino Rocks, Austria *

Jun 03: Hannover, ZAG Arena, Germany

Jun 05: Solvesborg, Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 06: Trondheim, Trondheim Rocks, Norway

Jun 09: Helsinki, Olympic Stadium, Finland *

Jun 11: Tallin, Unibet Arena, Estonia

Jun 13: Kaunas, Zalgiris Arena, Lithuania

Jun 16: Copenhagen, Parken Stadium, Denmark *

Jun 18: Frankfurt, Festhalle, Germany

Jun 19: Amsterdam, AFAS Live, Holland

Jun 21: Dessel, Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 23: Ferropolis, Full Force Festival, Germany

Jun 25: Oberhausen, Rudolf Weber-Arena, Germany

Jun 26: Esch-Sur-Alzette, Rockhal, Luxembourg

Jun 29: Zilina, Topfest, Slovakia

July 04: Bucharest, Metalhead Festival – 20 years LIVE, Romania

Jul 07: Warsaw, PGE Narodowy, Poland *

Jul 09: Budapest, Barba Negra, Hungary

Jul 14: Madrid, Estadio Civitas Metropolitano, Spain *



* supporting Metallica



Five Finger Death Punch are marking the 10th anniversary of The Wrong Side Of Heaven And The Righteous Side Of Hell, Volume 1 & Volume 2 by releasing a limited-edition vinyl six LP box set, as well as a digital version of the box set, on December 1.