Four more acts added to Ramblin' Man Fair

Four more acts have been added to the bill at next year’s Ramblin’ Man Fair, created by The Rock Collective and sponsored by Team Rock.

The event will take place at Mote Park, Maidstone, Kent on July 25-26.

Shooter Jennings and Hayseed Dixie join the Outlaw Country Stage on Saturday 25th July, while Aaron Keylock and Joanne Shaw Taylor will play the Blues Stage the following day.

“I am very happy to announce I will be performing at this, the first ever Ramblin’ Man Festival,” says Joanne. “It looks to be the first of a continually successful festival and I am very excited to perform there.”

They join headliners Scorpions, Gregg Allman, Camel and Marillion – all festival exclusives – along with Ian Anderson, Pendragon, Riverside, The Pineapple Thief and Messenger. Many more acts will be announced in the coming weeks.

Ramblin’ Man Fair has also announced the first of its accommodation packages – including Glamping at the Ranch Packages, Hotel Packages and Off-Site Camping Packages. Further details are available through www.ramblinmanfair.com.

Tickets are on sale now and every purchase comes complete with six months’ free membership of TeamRock+ which offers access to complete current issues of Prog, Classic Rock and Metal Hammer, along with 30 years’ of archive material. Early Bird general admissions costs £99 (plus £9.99 booking fee) while Early Bird VIP access is £180 (plus £15 booking fee). Membership of the Ramblin’ Man Fair Founders Club is also available, including two years of VIP tickets plus additional exclusive online content, merchandise and more.

Find out more at the Ramblin’ Man Fair website or Facebook page.