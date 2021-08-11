Former Megadeth bassist James LoMenzo rejoins band for Metal Tour Of The Year

Megadeth have announced that former bassist James LoMenzo will be rejoining the band for their upcoming Metal Tour Of The Year with Lamb Of God, Trivium and Hatebreed.

The vacancy arose after the band's original and also most recent bassist, Dave Ellefson, departed the band after “personal conversations and interactions” were leaked online.

“I’m happy to announce that former bassist and Megadeth alumni James LoMenzo has graciously stepped in on the Metal Tour of The Year," says Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine. "Tour rehearsals just began, and we cannot wait to start crushing North America.”

“I’m super stoked to be rejoining Megadeth for the upcoming Metal Tour of the Year," adds LoMenzo. "There are no better fans than Megadeth fans, I can’t wait to get out there and shred some Megadeth music with you all."

LoMenzo has also played with White Lion, David Lee Roth, Black Label Society, Lynch Mob, John Fogerty and Slash's Snakepit, and in 2014 he hooked up with fellow Megadeth alumni drummer Nick Menza for an unnamed project. The pair were later joined by another former Megadeth man, guitarist Chris Poland. Audio from the trio's rehearsals emerged in 2018, two years after Nick Menza died.

LoMenzo originally joined Megadeth in 2006 to replace James MacDonough. He left in 2010, to be replaced by original bassist Ellefson.

The Metal Tour Of The Year kicks off next week in Texas. Last month, original opening act In Flames announced they wouldn't be performing due to visa issues. They were replaced by Hatebreed. Tickets are on sale now.

Megadeth and Lamb Of God US Tour 2021

Aug 20: Austin Germania Insurance Amphitheater, TX

Aug 21: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX

Aug 22: Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 24: El Paso Don Haskins Center, TX

Aug 25: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Aug 27: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Aug 29: Phoenix Arizona Federal Theatre, AZ

Aug 31: Reno Reno Events Center, NV

Sep 01: Irvine FivePoint Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 02: Concord Concord Pavilion, CA

Sep 04: Portland Moda Center, OR

Sep 05: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 09: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre: Chicago, IL

Sep 11: Danville Blue Ridge Festival, VA*

Sep 12: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Sep 13: Boston Leader Bank Pavilion, MA

Sep 15: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Sep 16: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Sep 18: Noblesville Ruoff Music Center, IN

Sep 19: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Sep 20: Cincinnati PNC Pavilion, OH

Sep 22: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR

Sep 24: Mount Pleasant Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre, MI

Sep 25: Indianola Knotfest, IA**

Sep 26: St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre: St. Louis, MO

Sep 28: Minneapolis Armory, MN

Sep 30: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Oct 01: Laval Place Bell, QC

Oct 02: Quebec City Centre Videotron, QC

*Festival Date featuring all four bands

** Festival date not including Hatebreed