Former Megadeth pair's Metallica tribute

The new project led by former Megadeth members Nick Menza and James LoMenzo has recorded a cover of Metallica's Creeping Death.

Drummer Menza and bassist LoMenzo announced last month that they are working together on an as yet unnamed band. The pair never worked together in Megadeth. Menza joined Dave Mustaine for 1990 album Rust In Peace and rejoined in 2004 before being fired and replaced by Shawn Drover.

LoMenzo joined in 2006 before being replaced with the band’s original bassist David Ellefson in 2010.

Menza and LoMenzo’s first rehearsal took place in June at Menza’s Disintegrator Studios in California where they played through some Megadeth, Metallica and Led Zeppelin tracks.

Listen to a demo teaser of their version of Creeping Death below, which features vocals from Davor Garasic of Croatian thrash metal band Sufosia.

Meanwhile, Mustaine has wished Metallica’s James Hetfield happy birthday, signalling that all is well between the pair. Mustaine was a member of Metallica from 1981 to 1983 until he was sacked.

Mustaine tweeted: “Happy birthday to my first real guitar partner. We changed the world brother! #JamesHetfield.”