Former Kayak vocalist Edward Reekers unveils star-studded The Liberty Project

Former Kayak vocalist Edward Reekers has announced his first solo album for 15 years, The Liberty Project, will be released through Music Theories Recordings/Mascot Label Group on August 14.

The new album, described as a "a rock opera, a musical, and a concept album wrapped up in a double album" features an impressive array of guest artists including Steve Hackett, Arjen Lucassen, Damian Wilson, John' Jaycee' Cuijpers (Praying Mantis), Koen Herfst (Vandenberg) and Cindy Oudshoorn (Kayak). You can watch a video for The Present Day below.

"I wanted to create a story within a story, so I introduced the characters, Thomas and Catherine, falling in love, splitting up and finding their way back together," Reekers explains. "With a society in turmoil around them where politicians, bankers, and journalists, amongst others, comment on the situation they're confronted with.

"The recording process was an overwhelming experience for me. We had Vandenberg's Koen Herfst on drums, giving it his all, Mark Bogert on guitars, Johannes Adema on basses, a string section, a mixed choir and even a children's choir. Having composed all the music and written all the lyrics for the project, it really was a dream come true for me to hear it come to life with so many great musicians and singers giving me the benefit of their wonderful talent."

You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order The Liberty Project.

(Image credit: Mascot Label Group)

Edward Reekers: The Liberty Club

1. Out Of The Past…(Prologue)

2. The Present Day

3. Two Lifetimes

4. The Disease

5. Good Citizens

6. Liberty

7. Patients, Have Patience

8. The Break Up

9. Turn To Us, Learn From Us

10. The Clash Of Belief

11. Money

12. We Live To Die

13. Remember The Fallen, Celebrate Life

14. Onwards And Forwards

15. Never Again

16. As Good As Any Goal

17. …..Into The Future (Epilogue)

