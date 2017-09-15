Original Foreigner members reunite for 40th anniversary shows

Foreigner have announced that they’ll be joined by former members Lou Gramm, Dennis Elliott, Al Greenwood, Ian McDonald and Rick Wills for two shows next month. All musicians were original members of the band, part from Wills, who replaced original bassist Ed Gagliardi in 1979. Gagliardi died of cancer in 2014.

The performances at the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, Mount Pleasant, Michigan, will take place on October 6 and 7 and mark the start of the band’s North American leg of their 40th anniversary tour.

Gramm, McDonald and Greenwood previously hooked up with Foreigner for three songs at Jones Beach in Wantagh in July, while Eliliott appeared onstage with the band during a set in June in Spain.

The band’s Mick Jones tells Billboard: “One thing for sure is all the musicians are getting on very well together and it’s just refreshing and we’re really enjoying it.

“Lou is good, and he’s kept his voice. Al and Ian are playing the same as they did 40 years ago, basically, and it’s a hoot. It’s great adrenaline and very enjoyable. I think there’s no bad apple anywhere in the whole thing, so I can’t see any big problems.”

Gramm adds: “It’s been exciting and certainly stirs up a lot of memories. It’s great to be back on stage with Mick again, and the other members.

“There’s been talk about this going on periodically over the last for our five years, but I’m pleasantly surprised and happy we can use this 40th anniversary to actually do it. It’s certainly an enjoyable experience.”

While the reunion will only take place at their two Mount Pleasant shows, Jones says it’s possible that something similar could happen in the future.

He says: “Oh, it’s definitely crossed my mind. I think it’s something the fans would love. It’d be interesting, the contrast of the two styles of the two bands. I think it would be appealing.

“It’s not carved in whatever things are carved in, but the thoughts are flowing around. But I’m still not quite sure how to forecast it. A lot of goodwill has to be flowing and I think it’s started – so I can’t see any big problems with doing more.”

Find a list of Foreigner’s 2017 tour dates below.

Oct 06: Mount Pleasant Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, MI

Oct 07: Mount Pleasant Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, MI

Oct 11: Calgary Southern Alberta Jubilee, AB

Oct 12: Edmonton Northlands Coliseum, AB

Oct 13: Red Deer ENMAX Centrium, AB

Oct 15: Lethbridge ENMAX Centrium, AB

Oct 16: Regina The Conexus Arts Centre, SK

Oct 17: Saskatoon TCU Place, SK

Oct 19: Dawson Creek Encana Events Centre, BC

Oct 20: Prince George CN Centre, BC

Oct 21: Penticton South Okangan Events Centre, BC

Oct 22: Abbotsford Centre, BC

Oct 27: Maya Rock Getaway, Mexico

Nov 11: Hammond The Venue At Horseshoe Casino, IN

Nov 13: Oshawa Tribute Communities Centre, ON

Nov 17: Biloxi IP Casino Resort And Spa, MS

Nov 18: Robinsonville Horseshow Casino’s Bluesville, MS

Mar 07: Morgantown Lyell B Clay Concert Theatre, WV

May 08: Ruse Bustard Arena, Bulgaria

May 09: Sofia Arena Armeec, Bulgaria

May 12: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

May 13: Glasgow Clyde Auditorium, UK

May 15: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK

May 16: London The Royal Albert Hall, UK

