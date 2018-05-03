Foreigner share new video for orchestral version of their classic 1981 track Urgent

Foreigner have shared a new video for their classic 1981 track Urgent.
The promo features live footage from their recently released album Foreigner With The 21st Century Symphony Orchestra & Chorus, along with clips from rehearsals, backstage and the band meeting fans. Watch it below.
The album was recorded last year when Foreigner played two sold out shows in Lucerne, Switzerland. They were accompanied by a 58-piece orchestra, conducted by Ernst van Tiel.
Guitarist Mick Jones joined forces with the Grammy nominated composing/arranging team of Dave Eggar and Chuck Palmer for the project.
Jones said: “Dave Eggar and Chuck Palmer’s orchestral arrangements have shown us a new symphonic dimension of our music, which I hope our fans will enjoy.”
Foreigner will head out on tour later this month, kicking off in the UK before they return for a run of shows across the US with Whitesnake and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience.
Foreigner 2018 tour dates
May 12: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK - BUY TICKETS
May 13: Glasgow Clyde Auditorium, UK - BUY TICKETS
May 15: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK - BUY TICKETS
May 16: London Royal Albert Hall, UK - BUY TICKETS
Jun 15: Bangor Darling's Waterfront Pavilion, ME - BUY TICKETS
Jun 16: Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center, NY - BUY TICKETS
Jun 19: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheater, NY - BUY TICKETS
Jun 20: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, MA - BUY TICKETS
Jun 22: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach, NY - BUY TICKETS
Jun 23: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ - BUY TICKETS
Jun 26: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH - BUY TICKETS
Jun 27: Burgettstown KeyBank Pavilion, PA - BUY TICKETS
Jun 29: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA - BUY TICKETS
Jun 30: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ - BUY TICKETS
Jul 03: Raleigh Walnut Creek Amphitheatre, NC - BUY TICKETS
Jul 04: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC - BUY TICKETS
Jul 06: Nashville Ascend Amphitheater, TN - BUY TICKETS
Jul 07: Alpharetta Verizon Amphitheatre, GA - BUY TICKETS
Jul 08: Simpsonville Heritage Park Amphitheatre, SC - BUY TICKETS
Jul 10: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH - BUY TICKETS
Jul 11: Chicago Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, IL - BUY TICKETS
Jul 13: Noblesville Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, IN - BUY TICKETS
Jul 15: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI - BUY TICKETS
Jul 17: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO - BUY TICKETS
Jul 18: St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO - BUY TICKETS
Jul 20: The Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX - BUY TICKETS
Jul 21: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX - BUY TICKETS
Jul 24: Denver Pepsi Center, CO - BUY TICKETS
Jul 27: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA - BUY TICKETS
Jul 28: Ridgefield Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre, WA - BUY TICKETS
Jul 31: Chula VistaMattress Firm Amphitheatre, CA - BUY TICKETS
Aug 01: Irvine Five Point Amphitheater, CA - BUY TICKETS