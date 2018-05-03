Foreigner share new video for orchestral version of their classic 1981 track Urgent

Foreigner have shared a new video for their classic 1981 track Urgent.

The promo features live footage from their recently released album Foreigner With The 21st Century Symphony Orchestra & Chorus, along with clips from rehearsals, backstage and the band meeting fans. Watch it below.

The album was recorded last year when Foreigner played two sold out shows in Lucerne, Switzerland. They were accompanied by a 58-piece orchestra, conducted by Ernst van Tiel.

Guitarist Mick Jones joined forces with the Grammy nominated composing/arranging team of Dave Eggar and Chuck Palmer for the project.

Jones said: “Dave Eggar and Chuck Palmer’s orchestral arrangements have shown us a new symphonic dimension of our music, which I hope our fans will enjoy.”

Foreigner will head out on tour later this month, kicking off in the UK before they return for a run of shows across the US with Whitesnake and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience.

Foreigner 2018 tour dates