Foreigner celebrate 40th anniversary with new compilation

Foreigner will celebrate their 40th anniversary later this year with a double disc compilation album.

Titled simply 40, the career-spanning album features 40 tracks recorded between 1977-2017.

A statement reads: “40 brings together the best songs from Foreigner’s nine studio albums, including all 16 of its top 30 hits Feels Like The First Time, Cold As Ice, Waiting For A Girl Like You and more.

“The collection features Too Late from the group’s 2008 retrospective No End In Sight and The Flame Still Burns – the title track from a vinyl EP released last year, making its debut on CD in this collection.

“All prior recordings have been remastered and the album features two new tracks recorded especially for this release, Give My Life For Love and a new version of I Don’t Want To Live Without You.

Foreigner are currently on tour across the US celebrating four decades in the music industry and will return to Europe in May.

Foreigner 40 tracklist

Disc1

Feels Like The First Time (Radio Edit) Starrider Cold As Ice Long, Long Way From Home Headknocker Hot Blooded (Radio Edit) Double Vision (Radio Edit) Blue Morning, Blue Day Dirty White Boy (Radio Edit) Head Games Women Urgent (Radio Edit) Juke Box Hero Waiting For A Girl Like You Night Life Luanne I Want To Know What Love Is That Was Yesterday Tooth And Nail Reaction To Action (Radio Edit) Down On Love

Disc2

Heart Turns To Stone Can’t Wait Lowdown And Dirty Soul Doctor White Lie Rain All I Need To Know Too Late When It Comes To Love Can’t Slow Down In Pieces Fool For You Anyway Say You Will Save Me Girl On The Moon (Live) Break It Up (Live) I Don’t Want To Live Without You Give My Life For Love The Flame Still Burns

Apr 05: Bowler North Star Mohican Casino, WI

Apr 08: New Town 4 Bears Casino & Lodge, ND

Apr 28: Shippensburg H. Ric Luhrs Performing Arts Center, PA

Apr 29: Poughkeepsie Mid-Hudson Civic Center, NY

Apr 30: Northfield Hard Rock Casino, OH

May 05: Mashantucket Foxwoods Resorts Casino, CT

May 20: Luzern KKL Luzern, Switzerland

May 21: Luzern KKL Luzern, Switzerland

May 24: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany

May 25: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle , Germany

May 26: Munich Konigsplatz, Germany

May 28: Berlin Tempodrom, Germany

May 29: Dresden Freilichtbuhne Junge Garde, Germany

May 30: Leipzig Parkbuhne, Germany

Jun 02: Rostock HanseMesse, Germany

Jun 03: Hamburg Mehr Theatre, Germany

Jun 04: Ritterhude Hamme Forum, Germany

Jun 06: Stuttgart Beethovensaal, Germany

Jun 07: Salem Schlob, Germany

Jun 08: Nyon Caribana Festival, Switzerland

Jun 10: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Jun 11: Marbella Club De Tenis, Spain

Jul 11: Syracuse lakeview Amphitheatre, NY

Jul 13: Camden BB&T pavilion, NJ

Jul 14: Bethel Wood Center For The Arts, NY

Jul 15: Hershey Giant Center, PA

Jul 17: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, MA

Jul 18: Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center, NY

Jul 20: Wantagh Northwell Health At Jones Beach, NY

Jul 21: Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, NY

Jul 22: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 25: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jul 26: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loan Amphitheatre, VA

Jul 28: Nashville Ascend Amphitheatre, TN

Jul 29: Atlanta Chastain park Amphitheatre, GA

Jul 30: Pelham Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, Al

Aug 01: West Palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, FL

Aug 02: Tampa Midflorida Credi tUnion Amphitheatre, FL

Aug 03: Jacksonville Daily’s Place, FL

Aug 05: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Aug 06: Raleight Coastal Credit Union Music Park, NC

Aug 08: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 09: Chicago Huntington Bank Pavilion, IL

Aug 11: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Aug 12: Burgettstown KeyBank Pavilion, PA

Aug 13: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Aug 15: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO

Aug 16: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Aug 19: Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 20: Austin 360 Amphitheatre, TX

Aug 23: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Aug 24: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Aug 26: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Aug 29: Chula Vista Mattress Firm Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 30: Los Angeles Greek Theatre, CA

Sep 01: Wheatland Toyota Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 02: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 04: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Sep 08: Ridgefield Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 09: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Nov 26: Wolverhampton Civic Hall, UK

Nov 27: London The Royal Albert Hall, UK

Nov 29: Glasgow Clyde Auditorium, UK

Nov 30: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

