Foo Fighters to host Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts in LA and London

Foo Fighters have announced that they will be hosting two tribute concerts in honour of the late Taylor Hawkins, organised alongside the drummer's family.

Since his passing on March 25, numerous figures from the music world have payed their respects via heartfelt messages and tributes, and now, many of those names – some of who Taylor idolised – will come together to perform at two commemorative concerts.

According to a press release, the night will see his bandmates and inspirations "playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life".

The all-star shows will take place on September 3 at London's Wembley Stadium and on September 27 at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Although the line-up for the dates are yet to be announced, be sure to watch this space for further updates. You can also sign up to the Foo Fighters mailing list for further information on timings and tickets.

On the evening of Taylor's death, he was in Bogotá ready to perform with Foo Fighters at the Estéreo Picnic festival, having completed other South American shows in San Isidro, Argentina, and Santiago, Chile. His body was found in his hotel room north of Bogotá.

In a statement released on social media at the time, the band said, "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins."

"His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."