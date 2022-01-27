Foo Fighters’ horror film Studio 666 will be screened in UK cinemas in February

Foo Fighters’ comedy-horror film Studio 666 will be released in cinemas across the UK and Ireland on February 25, via Sony Pictures.

The film sees Grohl and his bandmates tussle with supernatural forces inside an Encino, California mansion – the same mansion where Foo Fighters recorded their tenth studio album, Medicine At Midnight - later discovering that the peculiar happenings are linked to the house’s former residents, the band Dream Window. The dark forces unleashed subsequently threaten both the completion of the album and the Foo Fighters’ lives.

Speaking about the film last year, Dave Grohl told MOJO, "There's no other band stupid enough to do this. It's absolutely insane."



“Yep… we actually went and made a big, loud, bloody horror movie,” Grohl says. “Because… why the hell not? After keeping Studio 666 our dirty little secret for years, we’re so fucking excited to bring it to you guys for a full-on theatrical release. This thing was meant for the big screen. We hope you have as much fun watching it as we did making it.”



Director BJ McDonnell says: “Studio 666 is a perfect combination of all things I love. Rock, horror, and comedy all tied together in a very thrilling motion picture. I am so excited to have teamed up with the Foo Fighters to create an old school “Band” movie. It’s been years since we’ve seen something like The Beatles’ Help!, The Monkees’ Head, or KISS Meets the Phantom of the Park. I am so ecstatic for audiences of film and music to come together and enjoy our film.”



“Be ready to laugh, scream, and headbang in your popcorn,” adds Grohl. “Studio 666 will fuck you up."