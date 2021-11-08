Foo Fighters star in new "hysterical" horror comedy film, Studio 666

Studio 666, a horror comedy starring Foo Fighters, will be coming to the big screen next year. Set for worldwide release on February 25, 2022, the film, now acquired by Open Road Films, was created by Open Road’s Tom Ortenberg alongside the help of the band.

The film follows Dave Grohl. and co. as they grapple with supernatural forces inside an Encino mansion while recording their tenth studio album. Meanwhile, the peculiar happenings end up threatening both the completion of the album and the lives of the group.

Speaking of the movie, Grohl explains, “After decades of ridiculous music videos and numerous music documentaries under our collective belts, it was finally time to take it to the next level… A full length feature horror comedy film.

“Like most things Foo, Studio 666 began with a far fetched idea that blossomed into something bigger than we ever imagined possible. Filmed at the same house where we recorded our latest album Medicine at Midnight (told you that place was haunted!), we wanted to recapture the classic magic that all of our favourite rock and roll movies had, but with a twist: hilarious gore that fucking rocks.

"And now, with the help of Tom Ortenberg and the team at Open Road Films we can finally let this cat out of the bag after keeping it our best kept secret for two years. Be ready to laugh, scream, and headbang in your popcorn. Studio 666 will fuck you up."



Ortenberg adds, “We couldn’t be more excited to team up with Foo Fighters for a movie sure to make audiences scream and laugh. The Foos bring their comedic chemistry and the musical talent we all love to the big screen in this hysterical horror film.”

Director BJ McDonnell comments, "Studio 666 is a perfect combination of all things I love. Rock, horror, and comedy all tied together in a very thrilling motion picture. I am so excited to have teamed up with the Foo Fighters to create an old school “Band” movie.

"It’s been years since we’ve seen something like The Beatles' Help!, The Monkees' Head, or Kiss Meets the Phantom of the Park. Take that 60’s / 70’s old school band film fun, mix it with horror and Studio 666 is born! I am so ecstatic for audiences of film and music to come together and enjoy our film."



“Over the past decade we have had the good fortune to collaborate with Foo Fighters on a variety of great projects,” said producers John Ramsay and James A. Rota.

“Whether it be documentary films, TV series or music videos, they always bring their great talents and legendary sense of humour. Studio 666 takes this to a whole new level and we couldn’t be more proud of this movie. We can’t wait to share it with the world.”