Foos fans in UK crowdfund bid

Fans of the Foo Fighters have raised £114,000 in a crowdfunding attempt to bring the band to Birmingham.

It follows Dave Grohl and co’s appearance in Richmond, Virginia earlier this month after US fans staged a similar campaign.

Nearly 1000 people have pledged £50 each for a ticket to the show, which will only have to be handed over if the event is confirmed to take place.

Grohl recently told Rolling Stone: “It could become the way that bands decide where they want to play. It’s a fun thing – it sort of changes the game.

“For the past 20 years we always decided who we’re going to play with and where we’re going to play. But now, if we hear that people want us to come somewhere, maybe we’ll come there.”

Organiser Kelly Gaffney argues that crowdfunding shows eliminate the risks of ticket touts taking over events. The campaign page explains: “It would be an honour for true fans to attend the first UK crowdfunded gig, warming up the Foo Fighters ready for their big 2015 UK dates – without a tout in sight. It’s been done before, so let’s do it again.”

Just £36,000 remains to be raised, with 54 days to run on the campaign.

The Foos launch eighth album Sonic Highways on November 10. They played three secret shows in the south of England earlier this month, ahead of their headline show at the Invictus Games in London. Speaking on stage in Brighton, Grohl light-heartedly said: “I thought we’d try to play gigs like this pretty much every night we’re here until we have to go home. And it gives us a chance to see your faces before we play that week at Wembley Stadium.”