Grohl: Fans could fund future gigs

Dave Grohl says crowdfunded tours could become the norm for bands in years to come.

Grohl’s Foo Fighters have agreed to play a gig in Richmond, Virginia USA after fan Andrew Goldin launched a crowdfunding appeal to get the band to perform there for the first time since 1998.

Goldin set a goal of selling 1400 tickets for $50 each, with donors only being charged if the band agreed to play. When the Foos heard about the successful campaign they said they would play – although a date and venue have not yet been confirmed.

Grohl tells a South African radio station: “It could become the way that bands decide where they want to play. It’s a fun thing – it sort of changes the game.

“For the past 20 years we always decided who we’re going to play with and where we’re going to play. But now, if we hear that people want us to come somewhere, maybe we’ll come there.”

Foo Fighters will release their eighth album later this year and will play in South Africa for the first time in December.