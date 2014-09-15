Grohl vows Foos UK return ‘won’t be too long’

Dave Grohl last night promised the Foo Fighters would return to the UK in the near future.

He was speaking after headlining the Invictus Games closing ceremony at London’s Millennium Park, after being personally invited by patron Prince Harry. The show took place after the Foos played three secret shows – and the frontman made a light-hearted reference to a residency at Wembley Stadium.

Grohl said last night: “Thank you very much for making this one of the most special occasions of our lives. I can’t wait to come back and play for you again. It won’t be too long.”

Meanwhile, some of the guests who’ll appear on the Foos’ eighth album Sonic Highways have been revealed. Consequence Of Sound report that a source has confirmed Joe Walsh of the Eagles, Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick, Ben Gibbard of Death Cab For Cutie and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band have all contributed to tracks.

The eight songs were recorded in different cities, and a documentary movie was shot to accompany each. The series launches on US TV next month and the band have released another trailer, available below. Sonic Highways is launched on November 10.

• The owner of California studio Sound City has died, it’s been confirmed. Tom Skeeter’s premises inspired Grohl to make his documentary movie of the same name, which led to the inspiration for the way Sonic Highways was put together.