Axl Rose thanks Dave Grohl for throne loan after breaking foot

Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose borrowed Dave Grohl’s throne for his band’s reunion shows over the weekend – and thanked his Foo Fighters counterpart for helping out.

Rose sustained a broken foot last week, leaving him in a cast and with six temporary screws holding a bone together.

But he appeared on stage as planned in Las Vegas on Friday and Saturday, with the help of the stage prop designed by Grohl after his own leg injury last year.

The Foo Fighters logo could be made out on the back of the chair, surrounded by lights and guitar necks, while Rose led Slash, Duff McKagan and co through full-length sets while seated. His friend Sebastian Bach made a guest appearance at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night.

Grohl on the throne he designed (Image: © Getty)

Rose later tweeted: “Huge thank you to Dave Grohl for the use of his rock throne! An amazing gesture! Words aren’t enough! Makes all the difference up there!”

He also thanked Grohl’s daughter Harper Willow “for letting her dad come to the show.”

Guns N’ Roses play two shows in Mexico City and perform two sets at the Coachella festival before launching their Not In This Lifetime tour, with more dates expected in due course.

Guns N’ Roses Not In This Lifetime tour 2016

Jun 23: Detroit Ford Field, MI

Jun 26: Landover FedExField, MD

Jun 29: Kansas City Arrowhead Stadium, MO

Jul 01: Chicago Soldier Field, IL

Jul 06: Cincinnati Paul Brown Stadium, OH

Jul 09: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN

Jul 12: Pittsburgh Heinz Field, PA

Jul 14: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA

Jul 16: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON

Jul 19: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA

Jul 23: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NY

Jul 27: Atlanta Georgia Dome, GA

Jul 29: Orlando Citrus Bowl, FL

Jul 31: New Orleans Mercedez Benz Superdome, LA

Aug 03: Arlington AT&T Stadium, TX

Aug 05: Houston NRG Park, TX

Aug 09: San Francisco AT&T Park, CA

Aug 12: Seattle CenturyLink Field, WA

Aug 15: Glendale University Of Phoenix Stadium, AZ

Aug 22: San Diego Qualcomm Stadium, CA