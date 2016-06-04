Flotsam And Jetsam premiere Life Is A Mess video

Flotsam And Jetsam are premiering a video for Life Is A Mess.

It features on the band’s self-titled album issued recently via AFM Records.

The Phoenix group’s 12th studio effort and first since 2012’s Ugly Noise was previewed with the track Iron Maiden.

Bassist Michael Spencer explained the band’s decision to self-title the release 30 years after issuing their 1986 debut Doomsday For The Deceiver.

Spencer told Metal Invader: “When we started talking through song titles to see if there was a lyric theme, we felt there really wasn’t anything that tied the songs together when it came to a theme. But, the one thing that did tie the songs together was the new entity of Flotsam that we now are, with Steve Conley, myself, and Jason Bittner now in the band.”

“We were all wanting to get back to more of the old school Flotsam thrash sound, since that’s where the band was when I left them in 1987. We looked at the self-titled aspect as being the start of the incarnation of the band that was always looking back on the history of the band’s sound.”

Flotsam And Jetsam will launch live dates in support of the album in August before teaming up in September for the Europe Under Attack tour with Destruction, Enforcer and Nervosa.

Aug 12: Villena Leyendas Del Rock Festival, Spain

Aug 13: The Haugue Musicon, Netherlands

Aug 14: Kortrijk Sport Campus Lange Munte, Belgium

Europe Under Attack 2016 tour

With Destruction, Enforcer and Nervosa

Sep 15: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Sep 16: Munich Backstage, Germany

Sep 17: Brescia Circolo Colony, Italy

Sep 18: Ludwigsburg Rockfabrik, Germany

Sep 21: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France

Sep 22: Grenoble La Belle Electrique, France

Sep 23: Marseille Le Moulin, France

Sep 24: Toulouse Metronum, France

Sep 25: Barcelona Razz2, Spain

Sep 27: Sevilla Custom, Spain

Sep 28: Lisabon RCA Club, Portugal

Sep 29: Porto Hard Club, Portugal

Sep 30: Madrid Arena, Spain

Oct 01: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain

Oct 02: Paris La Machine, France

Oct 04: Glasgow Audio, Scotland

Oct 05: Dublin Voodoo Lounge, Ireland

Oct 06: Manchester Club Academy, UK

Oct 07: London Underworld, UK

Oct 08: Rjissen Lucky, Netherlands

Oct 09: Drachten Indua, Netherlands

Oct 11: Prague Storm Club, Czech Republic

Oct 12: Nürnberg Hirsch, Germany

Oct 13: Siegburg Kubana, Germany

Oct 14: Dornbirn Conrad Sohm, Austria

Oct 15: Hasselt Muziekodroom, Belgium

Oct 16: Mannheim 7er Club, Germany