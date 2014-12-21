Flotsam and Jetsam add Shadows Fall drummer

Shadows Fall drummer Jason Bittner has been added to Flotsam And Jetsam following the recent departure of founding member Kelly Smith.

The drummer left the group to focus on family matters, marking a lineup change as the band prepares to enter the studio to work on the follow-up to No Place For Disgrace 2014, a re-recording of the group’s second album.

The project will see Flotsam And Jetsam revamp material written in the 1980s for their 12th release, tentatively due in April.

Smith helped the group find his replacement and he didn’t have to look very far.

“In my opinion, Jason in one of only a couple of men on my short list for the job. He’s an amazing all-around drummer, a true professional, good friend, and solid stand-up guy.”

Smith’s recommendation sees history come full circle for the pair.

He explains: “I was humbled to hear, after first meeting Jason in 1988 in Boston, that I had inspired him as a drummer.”

Bittner adds: “I have been a Flotsam and Jetsam fan for decades, following the band around the East Coast in the eighties and nineties. I’ve been lucky enough to be in the background of the Flotsam and Jetsam camp as a fan, supporter, and gear leader to my dear friend, Kelly David Smith.”

“I am hard at work relearning all the classic Flotz material and can’t wait to record and tour with the band in 2015. This will become my focus after the completion of the 2015 U.S. Shadows Fall hiatus tour, which will happen spring/summer 2015.”

The band are currently finalizing plans to tour Europe in the spring of 2015, with summer festival dates planned throughout Europe and beyond.

Bittner wraps up his introduction with a salute to the fans: “As they say… ‘Flotz ‘till death!’ See you in Europe, in April.”