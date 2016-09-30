Floor Jansen’s ReVamp officially split

ReVamp have officially split up after more than a year on hiatus.

The outfit were fronted by Nightwish singer Floor Jansen, who put the band on ice last year, stating she found it difficult to juggle being in both bands.

Now a statement has confirmed that ReVamp have officially parted ways.

A statement from the band reads: “We are sad to inform you that ReVamp has officially stopped. After two great albums it is unfortunately not possible for Floor Jansen to have a band next to Nightwish.

“Projects perhaps, but a band deserves a 100% devotion which is impossible to deliver to two bands at the same time.”

Jansen adds: “I am proud of the two albums we made together. ReVamp has such talented and great musicians that I wouldn’t want them to wait any longer for me to find the time and the passion it needs to make another album. I also don’t want to give fans false hope.

“ReVamp lived a short and bumpy but exciting life – but now it’s time for new bands and projects to start. I thank everyone involved for the love and dedication.”

The band say they’ll continue to keep their Facebook page open for the next month for fans to leave messages, and add: “We thank you for your passion, your love and devotion and your great support.

“We have no doubt all of us in the band will see you again one way or another, for music lives on and the end always means the start of something new.”

ReVamp released their self-titled debut album in 2010 and Wild Card in 2013.

Earlier this month, Jansen confirmed she’s expecting a baby with partner Hannes Van Dahl.

Meanwhile, Nightwish guitarist Emppu Vuorinen’s outfit Brother Firetribe have released their new single Taste Of A Champion. It’s their first material together since 2014 album Diamond In The Firepit. Listen to it below.

