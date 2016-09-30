As Lions stream title track from debut EP Aftermath

As Lions have made their new single Aftermath available to stream and announced their debut EP will be released next month.

The Aftermath EP will be released digitally on October 14 via Better Noise Records, with physical copies also available in Europe only.

Vocalist Austin Dickinson says: “Conceptually it’s about trying to navigate your way out of disaster, be it personal, collective, or a war zone.”

One of the other tracks on the EP, Deathless, targets “the internet culture’s obsession with image.”

Dickinson – the son of Oron Maiden’s Bruce – is joined in As Lions by guitarist and keyboardist Conor O’Keefe, guitarist Will Homer, bassist Stefan Whiting and drummer Dave Fee.

They will head out on a US arena tour with Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown, and Sixx AM next month.

As Lions Aftermath tracklist

Aftermath White Flags Deathless World On Fire

Oct 18: Little Rock Verizon Arena, AR

Oct 22: Wichita Intrust Bank Arena, KS

Oct 23: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Oct 25: West Valley City Maverik Center, UT

Oct 27: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena, AZ

Oct 28: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Oct 29: Anaheim Honda Center, CA

Nov 02: Portland Moda Center, OR

Nov 03: Spokane Arena, WA

Nov 05: Tacoma Dome, WA

Nov 07: Boise Taco Bell Arena, ID

Nov 09: Billings MetraPark Fairgrounds, MT

Nov 11: Bismarck Civic Center, ND

Nov 17: Cincinnati US Bank Arena, OH

Nov 18: Louisville KFC Yum! Center, KY

Dec 01: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Dec 02: Hershey Giant Center, PA

Dec 03: Huntington Big Sandy Superstoe Arena, WV

Dec 05: Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena, SC

Dec 06: Charleston Civic Center, WV

Dec 08: Orlando Amway Arena, FL

Dec 09: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Dec 10: Duluth Infinite Energy Center, GA

