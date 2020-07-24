Fleetwood Mac’s early years to be explored in new box set collection

Two new Fleetwood Mac box sets are to be released on September 4 through Rhino Records which will focus on the band’s early years.

The first is an 8CD set titled Fleetwood Mac 1969-1974 and will include remastered versions of Then Play On, Kiln House, Future Games, Bare Trees, Penguin, Mystery To Me and Heroes Are Hard To Find.

Among the standard album tracks will be single versions, unedited recordings and alternative takes, while a previously unreleased concert from The Record Plant in Sausalito, California, in 1974 – recorded just months before Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks joined Fleetwood Mac – will also be included.

A 4LP collection will feature the unreleased 1974 live album along with Penguin, Mystery To Me and Heroes Are Hard To Find.

The studio albums have been cut from the original masters and will be presented in replica sleeves. The vinyl collection will also include a 7-inch single with For Your Love (Mono Promo Edit) and the previously unreleased Good Things (Come To Those Who Wait) on the b-side.

Aside from the two box sets, a coloured vinyl pressing of Fleetwood Mac 1973-1974 will launch exclusively through Rhino Records. Penguin, Mystery To Me, Heroes Are Hard To Find, the live album and 7-inch single will also appear on variously coloured vinyl through the label.

Fleetwood Mac 1969-1974

Fleetwood Mac 1969-1974: CD box set

Then Play On (1969)

1. Coming Your Way

2. Closing My Eyes

3. Show-Biz Blues

4. My Dream

5. Underway

6. Oh Well

7. Although The Sun Is Shining

8. Rattlesnake Shake

9. Searching For Madge

10. Fighting For Madge

11. When You Say

12. Like Crying

13. Before The Beginning

14. Oh Well Pts I & II (Bonus)

15. The Green Manalishi (With The Two Prong Crown) (Bonus)

16. World In Harmony (Bonus)

Kiln House (1970)

1. This Is The Rock

2. Station Man

3. Blood On The Floor

4. Hi Ho Silver

5. Jewel Eyed Judy

6. Buddy’s Song

7. Earl Gray

8. One Together

9. Tell Me All The Things You Do

10. Mission Bell

11. Dragonfly (Bonus)

12. Purple Dancer (Bonus)

13. Jewel Eyed Judy (Single Version) (Bonus)

14. Station Man (Single Version) (Bonus)

Future Games (1971)

1. Woman Of 1000 Years

2. Morning Rain

3. What A Shame

4. Future Games

5. Sands Of Time

6. Sometimes

7. Lay It All Down

8. Show Me A Smile

9. Sands Of Time (Single Version) (Bonus)

10. Sometimes (Alt. Version) (Bonus)

11. Lay It All Down (Alt. Version) (Bonus)

12. Stone (Bonus)

13. Show Me A Smile (Alt. Version) (Bonus)

14. What A Shame (Unedited) (Bonus)

Bare Trees (1972)

1. Child Of Mine

2. The Ghost

3. Homeward Bound

4. Sunny Side Of Heaven

5. Bare Trees

6. Sentimental Lady

7. Danny’s Chant

8. Spare Me A Little Of Your Love

9. Dust

10. Thoughts On A Grey Day

11. Trinity (Bonus)

12. Sentimental Lady (Single Version) (Bonus)

Penguin (1973)

1. Remember Me

2. Bright Fire

3. Dissatisfied

4. (I’m A) Road Runner

5. The Derelict

6. Revelation

7. Did You Ever Love Me

8. Night Watch

9. Caught In The Rain

Mystery To Me (1973)

1. Emerald Eyes

2. Believe Me

3. Just Crazy Love

4. Hypnotized

5. Forever

6. Keep On Going

7. The City

8. Miles Away

9. Somebody

10. The Way I Feel

11. For Your Love

12. Why

13. For Your Love (Mono Promo Edit) (Bonus)

14. Good Things (Come To Those Who Wait) (Bonus)

Heroes Are Hard To Find (1974)

1. Heroes Are Hard To Find

2. Coming Home

3. Angel

4. Bermuda Triangle

5. Come A Little Bit Closer

6. She’s Changing Me

7. Bad Loser

8. Silver Heels

9. Prove Your Love

10. Born Enchanter

11. Safe Harbour

12. Heroes Are Hard To Find (Single Version) (Bonus)

Live From The Record Plant 15/12/74

1. Green Manalishi (With The Two Prong Crown)

2. Angel

3. Spare Me A Little Of Your Love

4. Sentimental Lady

5. Future Games

6. Bermuda Triangle

7. Why

8. Believe Me

9. Black Magic Woman/Oh Well

10. Rattlesnake Shake

11. Hypnotized