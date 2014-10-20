Coyne knew Sgt Pepper cover album was risk

Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne says he’s ready for a negative reaction to their Beatles tribute album With A Little Help From My Fwends, which sees them tackling Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band in full.

And he believes the Fab Four faced a similar risk when they launched the original in 1967.

Coyne tells MusicRadar: “People get very proprietary about this sort of thing. When we did Floyd’s Dark Side there were some who had these violent, outraged reactions. It’s like we defiled a classic or something.

“There’s only one Mona Lisa, so if you put a moustache on it, you really fucked it up. But music isn’t like that – The Dark Side Of The Moon by Pink Floyd still exists, and Sgt Pepper by The Beatles will still exist. We just did our homages to those records, because they inspired us.”

The frontman admits it was a challenge to sing like John Lennon, saying: “He’ll trick you; you’ll think you can do him, then you realise he was really something.”

And he says of the classic album: “The Beatles took chances. There was nothing safe about Sgt Pepper, and it probably could have been a huge disaster. But the Beatles wanted to follow their own path, and that’s something to be celebrated.”

With A Little Help From My Fwends, featuring a range of guest musicians, is released on October 27 via Warner Bros.

