Five Finger Death Punch Jeremy working on 2nd book

By News  

5FDP drummer Jeremy Spencer says "crazy" book will focus on his life since getting clean

Jeremy Spencer
(Image: © Getty)

Five Finger Death Punch drummer Jeremy Spencer is halfway through writing his second book – which he says explores his life since he got clean.

Spencer’s 2014 autobiography Death Punch’d: Surviving Five Finger Death Punch’s Metal Mayhem features wild stories from his drug and drink-fuelled past.

And while the follow-up is very much post-rehab, Spencer says fans should still expect some “crazy” stories.

He tells Big Smash Radio: “I’m halfway done with the first draft, so it’s in the infant stages. And it’s just about from the day I got out of rehab up until now.

“It’s just as crazy as the other book. Death Punch’d was a lot of using and partying, but this is sober. But it’s still crazy. I mean, there’s been a lot of life that’s happened.”

5FDP are being sued by their record label Prospect Park, who accuse them of breaching contract over a best-of compilation and the recording schedule for their next title.

The band have a number of tour dates remaining in 2016.

Five Finger Death Punch tour dates 2016

May 20-22: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH
May 20-22: Schaghticoke Rock’N Derby, NY
May 27-29: Pryor Rocklahoma Festival, OK
Aug 26-28: Reading and Leeds Festivals, UK
Oct 18: Little Rock Verizon Arena, AR
Oct 22: Wichita Intrust Bank Arena, KS
Oct 23: Denver Pepsi Center, CO
Oct 25: West Valley City Maverik Center, UT
Oct 27: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena, AZ
Oct 28: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV
Oct 29: Anaheim Honda Center, CA
Nov 02: Portland Moda Center, OR
Nov 03: Spokane Arena, WA
Nov 05: Tacoma Dome, WA
Nov 07: Boise Taco Bell Arena, ID
Nov 09: Billings MetraPark Fairgrounds, MT
Nov 11: Bismarck Civic Center, ND
Nov 17: Cincinnati US Bank Arena, OH
Nov 18: Louisville KFC Yum! Center, KY