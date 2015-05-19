BMG snap up Rise Records

BMG have acquired US metal and hard rock label Rise Records in a multi-million dollar deal, it’s been announced.

Music Business Worldwide report it’s BMG’s fourth significant buyout over the last 12 months and comes after they snapped up Infectious Records, Vagrant Records and Union Square Music.

Artists on Rise Records include Of Mice And Men, The Devil Wears Prada and Sleeping With Sirens, while BMG also owns recordings by a raft of rock and metal acts including Iron Maiden, Megadeth, Uriah Heep, Helloween, You Me At Six, Within Temptation and Bring Me The Horizon.

Laurent Hubert, president of creative and marketing at BMG Chrysalis US, says: “Rise Records is more than a record label, it is a cultural phenomenon which has harnessed digital media to create a genuine community.”

Craig Ericson, president of Rise Records, adds: “I’m thrilled to work with BMG and I know Rise Records and its bands will benefit greatly from this new partnership.”

Rise will continue to operate from their HQ in Portland, US, while BMG will look after back office operations and offer artists on Rise access to their international network.