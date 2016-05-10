Five Finger Death Punch producer defends band over label lawsuit

Five Finger Death Punch producer Kevin Churko has taken the band’s side in their legal battle with their record label.

And he’s spoken of his frustration over Prospect Park LLC’s failure to pay him on time for his work on their last five albums.

The company last month launched a lawsuit against Ivan Moody and co, accusing them of breaching contract over a best-of compilation and the recording schedule for their next title – and adding that they were attempting to “cash in” before Moody became too ill to remain on board.

Five Finger Death Punch responded in detail, saying the frontman had received medical attention for his addiction issues and saying of label boss Jeff Kwatinetz: “Desperate people do desperate things.”

Now Churko has said in a statement: “Prospect Park claims that if Five Finger Death Punch were to hire a different producer, they could sell well over a million records, maybe even two million.

“Honestly, there hasn’t been a record in the hard rock genre that has achieved anywhere close to those sales in a two-year period of time.

“With 5FDP, I have the privilege of working with gifted and prolific songwriters, whose singer, Ivan Moody, has a truly special and distinctive voice.

“Not only have they sold over four million records at a time when general album sales are diminishing – 5FDP have created a solid brand and raised thousands of dollars for veteran charities.”

He adds that he wishes Prospect Park hadn’t brought his name into the argument, but continues: “I feel a moral obligation to go on the record and protect Five Finger Death Punch’s name, and mine.”

Addressing the suggestion that Kwatinetz wants to take creative control of the band’s output, Churko says: “Every record I’ve ever recorded for 5FDP has been finished in the studio in which I’ve never seen him present. I’ve never met Jeff, never had a conversation with him, not even an email. I’ve never submitted demos for approval while recording and I’ve had no direction given to me by Jeff.”

He goes on: “Having worked with many record companies, I found it frustrating that Prospect Park repeatedly did not pay me on time. I feel if it wasn’t for the direct efforts of the band members themselves, their management and their business manager, I may still remain unpaid.

“They were champions for me from the beginning and I’ll be a champion for them to the end.”

Five Finger Death Punch intend to start work on their seventh album in the coming weeks, between tour dates that include appearances at the Reading and Leeds festivals.

May 20-22: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

May 20-22: Schaghticoke Rock’N Derby, NY

May 27-29: Pryor Rocklahoma Festival, OK

Aug 26-28: Reading and Leeds Festivals, UK

Oct 18: Little Rock Verizon Arena, AR

Oct 22: Wichita Intrust Bank Arena, KS

Oct 23: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Oct 25: West Valley City Maverik Center, UT

Oct 27: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena, AZ

Oct 28: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Oct 29: Anaheim Honda Center, CA

Nov 02: Portland Moda Center, OR

Nov 03: Spokane Arena, WA

Nov 05: Tacoma Dome, WA

Nov 07: Boise Taco Bell Arena, ID

Nov 09: Billings MetraPark Fairgrounds, MT

Nov 11: Bismarck Civic Center, ND

Nov 17: Cincinnati US Bank Arena, OH

Nov 18: Louisville KFC Yum! Center, KY