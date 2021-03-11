Five Finger Death Punch release lyric video for I Refuse

American modern metal titans Five Finger Death Punch have released a lyric video for the song I Refuse.

The song is included on the second instalment of the band's 'greatest hit's collection, A Decade Of Destruction, Volume 2, that was released last October. It originally appeared on their seventh album, 2018's And Justice For None, and the lyrics 'Wake me up when it's all over' certainly feel more relevant than ever before today.

The band previously released a lyric video for another track from this compilation, their Steve Aoki remix of Bad Company's Bad Company.

Meanwhile Five Finger Death Punch's guitarist Zoltan Bathory has kept busy during lockdown by, er, renovating a castle.