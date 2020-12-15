Five Finger Death Punch releases lyric video for their cover version of Bad Company

American metal superstar Five Finger Death Punch have released a lyric video for Bad Company (The Five Finger Dim Mak Steve Aoki Remix), their cover version of the title track of Bad Company’s 1974 debut album.

The song was included on the second instalment of the band’s ‘greatest hits’ collection, A Decade Of Destruction - Volume 2, which was released in October. The animated video is likely to be significantly less controversial than the Las Vegas metallers’ ‘provocative’ pre- US election video for Living The Dream, which offered a ‘satirical’ futuristic vision of a dystopian People’s Republic Of America over-run by Communists and Thought Police stormtroopers.

Please note, at the time of writing, post-election, there is still no suggestion that the United States is any closer to being transformed into a socialist republic, but rest assured, should this happen, 5FDP still won’t hold back in loudly and proudly voicing their support for justice and liberty for all, whatever the goddamn Commies might say.