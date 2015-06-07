5FDP not proud of stage meltdown

Five Finger Death Punch drummer Jeremy Spencer has told his side of the story about the band’s onstage meltdown in Memphis in May.

Some fans believed they were witnessing 5FPD’s final moments after everyone but singer Ivan Moody left the stage, leaving him to deliver a confused monologue.

But Spencer says there was no chance they were going to quit. He tells Access Rock: “It’s not like we’re proud of what happened – we’re not. It’s a shame. We hope to go there and make it better.

“It was a bad night. We were getting ready to go on, there’s thousands of people there, and we’re trying to get sound issues sorted out.

“Ivan took it a little harder than the rest of us, and he’s not happy about what happened. But we’re human, and we reacted in a way we shouldn’t have.”

Moody suggested after the incident that members of the crew had been responsible for the situation, and had been removed from their positions, while guitarist Jason Hook apportioned much of the blame on Moody’s drinking.

But the drummer says: “We’ve been together ten years. That’s a long time to be in a marriage together, so there’s ups and downs, like in anyone else’s relationship.

“Unfortunately it happened in front of thousands of people, and on YouTube.”

5FDP release next album Got Your Six on August 28, after a set at the Download festival on June 12.

